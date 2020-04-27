be localish

This restaurant is using drag queens to deliver carry-out meals to customers!

With the stay-at-home in place, many restaurants are offering curbside pickup and carryout options amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Fiddlehead Restaurant in Michigan City got creative and is using drag queens to deliver meals to its customers! "We just thought that the idea was a fantastic idea," said one customer after getting his food safety handed to him. Orders for Fiddlehead are placed over the phone or online at fiddleheadmc.com.
