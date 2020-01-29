Forget craft beer, this man is making craft teas

Philly Craft Tea got its start after creator Mike O'Brien invited a group of friends over for tea and to listen to some vinyl records.

The result? A delectable blend of handmade teas expertly paired with vinyl records for a soothing and relaxing experience.


Inspired by his world travels to tea-rich locales such as Dublin, Ireland, Latin America and China, O'Brien set out to create his own blend of teas.

O' Brien says one look in his herb cabinet and he can concoct some unique blends, such as the Wissahickon Walker, Psycho Kitty and the very popular Gritty Vocals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillylocalishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fire erupts on sixth floor of high-rise building in West LA
2 hurt when truck overturns, slams into home in Queens
Estranged husband arrested in murder of nursing student on LI
Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car, boyfriend in custody
Calls to oust judges after 8-year-old boy froze in LI garage
Pit bull puppy stolen during home burglary in New Jersey
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Show More
Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor violations
Recovery effort continues after trench collapse kills 2 on LI
Amber Alert issued after father, infant missing following triple murder in Florida
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Republicans lack votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial
More TOP STORIES News