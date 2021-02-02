The Trilogy Wand is a new at-home device bringing a professional facial to the palm of your hand

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY -- In the last year, we've been forced to look at close-ups of our faces on video call screens, been introduced to new skin issues such as 'Mask-ne' all without the option to get a treatment or facial that could easily fix it.

So, many of us were quite literally left to our own devices. However, at-home facial devices and treatments can be both pricey and risky.

That's why I was excited to hear a well-known professional was launching something called The Trilogy Wand. Joshua Ross, Celebrity Esthetician and Founder of SkinLAB wanted to offer something backed by years of experience and professionalism.

"With Instagram, there are so many influencers that have no credentials when it comes to beauty but they're out there hawking all of these different products," said Ross.

Ross wanted to give not just his clients, but everyone an affordable and accessible option to battle common skin conditions from the comfort of their home.

"It's very emotional for people when they have skin issues that they haven't been able to treat and that's why I've been so happy to develop an at-home device," said Ross.

I must admit, for the price, you're getting a serious bang for your buck.

You see, the best facials I've had incorporate at least one of the following features because they are proven to work.

Red LED light is paired with heat because it generates collagen, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and tightens skin. Blue LED light is paired with cryotherapy because it reduces inflammation and puffiness, shrinks pores, and eliminates breakouts.

A lymphatic drain massage removes all toxins from your skin by promoting circulation in your face. The Trilogy Wand gives you all three of those features with the press of a button.

"We really wanted you to be able to get the most out of this with as little steps as possible," said Ross.

After a tutorial and some product recommendations from Ross, I decided to only treat half of my face for this episode to really test out this device. Check out this episode of Glam Lab to see the results!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
