The new Red Carpet facial celebs are obsessed with

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Glam Lab has the inside scoop on how the stars are prepping for Hollywood's biggest night.
It's the new treatment celebs are obsessed with... the Oxylight facial!
A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Madonna love getting it before hitting the red carpet.
Once we heard the device has been requested out in Los Angeles for the Oscars, we had to give it a try!
I got the treatment from Sarah Akram, who's one of the first people to get their hands on the Oxylight. Sarah is one of the most sought out Celebrity Estheticians on the East Coast.
She has her own Skincare Boutique just outside of D.C. but frequently travels to NYC so luckily, I was able to score an appointment!
Why does everyone love it?
There's no pain, it requires no downtime and promises an undeniable glow.
It's the only machine on the market that uses LED light therapy while simultaneously infusing your skin with negative ions.
While the LED light therapy is fighting acne, reducing wrinkles and brightening your complexion... the negative ions hydrate your skin and boost collagen by pumping oxygen right into your skin cells.
Check out the latest episode of Glam Lab to see if this new celebrity obsession is really worth the buzz!
Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab!
Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!