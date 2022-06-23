Shop with Pride: These beauty brands, products, and retailers support the LGBTQIA+ community

We can take steps by shopping smarter.
Year after year these companies don't just roll out products with pride packaging but help fund major organizations supporting youth, families, and all members of the LGBTQ+ community!
1. Insanely fun rainbow lashes and press-on manicures. Both are super easy to apply and will complete any look for pride festivities!
KISS donates to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.
Eyelashes are available in 3 flamboyant styles featuring exclusive rainbow designs, each with a dramatic, glittery, voluminous look!
Beware... the glitter sheds everywhere! And the rainbow mani in minutes comes ready to wear, no glue needed! They're my go-to accessory for weddings.
2. Kiehl's is proud to continuously partner with The Trevor Project, committing to donate $150K to the organization in 2022.
Right now, you can score their best-selling Ultra Moisturizing Facial Cream with limited edition packaging!
3. Nordstrom debuted Be Proud by BP in 2020 as the retailer's first gender-inclusive collection.
10% of sales - up to $250K in 2022 - supports Trans Lifeline's peer support and crisis hotline, run by and for transgender people. Personally, I'm a fan of this shimmering visor!
4. OPI's Power of Hue Collection comes in vibrant shades you'll want to add to your collection.
OPI is committed to providing their community tools to express themselves boldly and is a proud supporter and donor of The Trevor Project
5. Hempz has a Speak Out Loud Mini Lotion Set that comes complete with lip gloss and a body shimmer powder that'll leave your skin feel silky soft.
Buying it will make you feel just as good on the inside knowing Hempz will donate a percentage of proceeds to Resource Center, an LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS service organization in North Texas.
6. Invisibobble Be You Sprunchie is the perfect, colorful hair accessory that won't leave a dent in your hair!
For the month of June, invisibobble has donated to The Trevor Project. Inclusivity and empowering individuality are two movements invisibobble prides themselves in supporting.
7. I don't care what you say, I'm never too old for Minnie Mouse ears. So, obviously I need this limited edition headband from Disney's Pride Collection!
The Walt Disney Company donates all U.S. profits from the Disney Pride Collection through the end of June to the following organizations supporting LGBTQIA+ youth and families: The Ali Forney Center, GLSEN, LGBTQ Center OC*, Los Angeles LGBT Center*, PFLAG National, SF LGBT Center*, The Trevor Project and Zebra Coalition.
8. You'll need a cute bag to carry around all your new Pride accessories, so why not this Vera Wang cross-body from Kohls?
The retailer has donated to The Trevor Project since 2019 with a commitment of $100K in 2022.
9. Looking to color your hair any color of the rainbow? Go with Got2B. They have a range of permanent and temporary dyes like their Metallic kit, Bleach It kit and Color Pop line.
To help youth express themselves, got2B has partnered with Ditch the Label, a global youth charity committed to helping young people navigate issues from mental health and bullying to identity and relationships.
The NYC Pride March broadcast special, co-hosted by Angelica Ross along with WABC's Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion, will return for its sixth consecutive year on ABC 7 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 26 as well on abc7NY.com, ABC News Live, and ABC7 New York's Connected TV Apps on streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku
