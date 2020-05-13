glam lab

Coronavirus pandemic causing new skin issue: 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne

By Johanna Trupp
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens -- As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).

Between the stress combined with covering our faces, the skin, particularly around our nose and mouth, has become a bacterial breakout goldmine.

Related: How to make homemade face masks

The good news? Just a few small tweaks to your skincare routine can make a big difference.

After receiving quite a few e-mails about these new breakouts, the team at Face Haus quickly put together a list of helpful products and ingredients.

Related: How to cut men's hair during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine

We also spoke with New York City Dermatologist, Dr. Amy Spizouco, who weighed in on the causes and simple tips to keep your skin clean and clear.

Check out this episode of Glam Lab for a step-by-step guide to clear up your mask-ne!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long island citycoronavirus new york citycoronavirus helpcoronavirusbe localish new yorkwabccoronavirus new yorklocalishbe localishbeautyface maskskin careglam labbeauty & lifestyleoriginals
GLAM LAB
Masks causing acne? Here's how to fix it
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey to begin reopening process on Monday
Another upstate NY region can start gradual reopening
MTA adds social distancing markers, floats idea of reservations
Westchester County grocery chain offering reservation slots
NYC launches ads about COVID-19 related syndrome in children
IRS deadline today for stimulus checks by direct deposit
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
Show More
2 out of 3 COVID-19 indicators up slightly, Mayor de Blasio says
NYC opening more streets as warm weather takes hold
1 dead in fire extinguisher explosion, officers involved in crash
Feds: 2 men arrested trying to buy guns from undercover FBI agent
Off-duty NYPD officer questioned in deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News