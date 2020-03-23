Coronavirus: How to make homemade face masks to fulfill shortage during COVID-19 pandemic

Now, the CDC wants the public to know homemade masks DO NOT substitute for medical-grade masks and ventilators. They should be used as a last resort and in combination with a face shield.
But desperate times call for desperate measures and our community is stepping up to help.
Designers and creators like Dean Damore, founder of OddRock Surf, and Jenni B of HiHairy Design are some of the many showing us how it's done!
Related: Candace McCowan has more with the online tutorials that demonstrate how to create a mask
Let's face it - we could all use a new activity while home practicing social distancing. How about one that can help our heroes out on the frontlines?
Check out the video for a step by step process!
