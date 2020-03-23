Coronavirus

Coronavirus: How to make homemade face masks to fulfill shortage during COVID-19 pandemic

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Calling all crafters! The coronavirus pandemic has caused a shortage of medical supplies in U.S. hospitals. More specifically, medical professionals need more masks! If you've got a knack for sewing and crafting... you can help from home!

Now, the CDC wants the public to know homemade masks DO NOT substitute for medical-grade masks and ventilators. They should be used as a last resort and in combination with a face shield.

But desperate times call for desperate measures and our community is stepping up to help.

Designers and creators like Dean Damore, founder of OddRock Surf, and Jenni B of HiHairy Design are some of the many showing us how it's done!

Related: Candace McCowan has more with the online tutorials that demonstrate how to create a mask

Let's face it - we could all use a new activity while home practicing social distancing. How about one that can help our heroes out on the frontlines?

Check out the video for a step by step process!

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york citycoronavirus helpcoronaviruscraftshospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus tipsoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Long Island reporting nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases
NY hospitals ordered to increase capacity by 50%
New rules deny birth partners at some NYC hospitals during COVID-19 crisis
Remote learning begins, meal sites open in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City agencies required to cut spending as COVID-19 cases rise in NYC
Florida governor wants travelers from NY, NJ to self-isolate
New York state reaches 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 5,000 new overnight
Schools will likely be closed for "a long and extended period of time," Gov Murphy says
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Long Island reporting nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
Show More
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Coronavirus means justice delayed for thousands of individuals
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Stand Bookstore lays off most of staff because of COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News