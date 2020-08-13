localish

San Jose's HERO Tent fuels Black Lives Matter protesters and human rights activists

SAN JOSE -- Following the death of George Floyd, 22-year-old Kiana Simmons attended the first protest staged in San Jose. Protests can be long with demonstrations lasting hours.

Now a San Jose nonprofit named HERO Tent aims to help those risking their lives to end systemic racism.


HERO stands for Human, Empowerment, Radical Optimism. The nonprofit organization strives to guarantee that all protesters and the surrounding community are provided with proper sustenance to continue their efforts for equality and social justice.

"We've fed and given water to thousands of people at this point," HERO Tent Board Secretary Jesilyn Faust shares. "We have over 70 volunteers out here helping us." While Simmon's supply and volunteer resources grow, so do her future plans for HERO Tent.

"I'd like to see it transform to different movements," Simmons explains. "What we offer can translate to any movement and we want to help the people of that movement get what they need while still being able to protest."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josekgoblack lives matterprotestall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Glen Ivy Hot Springs reopens
3D printed eyewear for healthcare workers
Boys & Girls Club delivers thousands of meals to Bay Area families
'A Kids Play About Racism' teaches kids about complexities of racism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Pres. Trump to hold White House briefing
Man arrested in death of teen who was stabbed, set on fire
COVID-19 Updates: Fauci says temperature checks are unreliable
Bleeding man high on drugs attacks woman in front of kids: Police
3 US cities could be next COVID-19 hotspots, researchers warn
NYC public schools will have nurses, but no delayed reopening, mayor says
Man who exposed himself to LI sisters also grabbed 1
Show More
AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the Atlantic
Trump wants to ease showerhead rule to keep his hair 'perfect'
Broadway cleaners determined to stay afloat amid COVID pandemic
NJ school district reverses hybrid plan, will start fully remote
More TOP STORIES News