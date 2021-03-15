localish

Senior citizens weigh in on dating later in life

By Jayme Nicholas
CHICAGO -- Dating at 80 or 90? Its never too late for romance!

Three very fun and engaging Chicago area seniors don't hold back about dating later in life. Carol is 85 and talked about how dating at an older age is not much different than dating in high school.

Corrine spoke about how she almost killed one of her dates with a heavy suitcase. And Tony, who had been married for 66 years before his wife passed away, shared openly about wanting more than being kissed like a grandfather at the end of the night.

And finally, the big question: Would they ever agree to be featured on "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette"?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
datingthe bachelorettethe bachelorsenior citizenslocalishwls
LOCALISH
108-year old hardware store Cohen & Co. helps launch bakery Metuka Freshly Baked
These boxing skillz will bring out your inner champion
Family, food and love are the recipe for success at the Taste of Texas
NJ shop has everything you need for a zero-waste lifestyle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
40 indicted in drug trafficking ring that included 2 LI day cares
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Asian Americans told to 'go back to China' in racist rant in NYC
COVID Updates: Scientists concerned over NY's 'escape variant'
Connecticut to accelerate vaccine schedule, expanding to all adults over 16
Biden, Harris to promote stimulus plan's benefits
Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach to kick off summer once again!
Show More
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Calls strengthen for Cuomo to resign, but not from President Biden
$8,000 hat snatched from Hasidic man's head in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News