Perlei Salon reopening will make you feel like you're on vacation

By Johanna Trupp
WAYNE, New Jersey -- If you're in desperate need of a hair appointment and want to get away without getting on a plane, Perlei Salon is back open for biz on Monday, June 22!

Perlei isn't like any other salon... it's a European getaway without stepping foot on a plane.

Owner, Linsey Barbuto followed her dreams of opening up her salon in her hometown of Wayne, New Jersey! But the breathtaking décor has the feels of Paris, Rome, and beyond.

It was all inspired by her trips abroad with her husband. Black and white movies play on repeat with sounds of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin filling the air.

Did we mention you're greeted with a cappuccino or glass of prosecco? Yeah, it doesn't get much better.

So, take the day, book the haircut you've been waiting for and support local!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
