Traditional Christmas Market Takes Over Chicago plaza

Every year, downtown Chicago's Daley Plaza turns into a cozy, traditional German Christmas market. Find great eats, hot drinks, and beautiful gift ideas!

Along with hand-crafted gifts, the market is also famous for its warm cup of Glühwein (hot spiced wine), which is served in the popular collectable souvenir mug. More than 60 vendors feature holiday ornaments, nutcrackers, cuckoo-clocks, toys, jewelry and much more. Christkindlmarket Chicago hosts an estimated million visitors each year from around the Chicagoland area, nation, and the world.


Come down to the Christkindlmarket Chicago on Daley Plaza, The Christkindlmarket Naperville at Naper Settlement or The Christkindlmarket Park at Wrigley at the Park at Wrigley, right outside Wrigley Field.
