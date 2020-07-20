West Loop restaurant claims to have world's most expensive PB&J

CHICAGO -- Would you pay $350 for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich?

One of West Loop's newest restaurants--literally named PB&J-- is betting at least a few of the classic sandwich's connoisseurs will fork over that much dough for a taste of what restaurant co-owner Matthew McCahill claims is the world's most expensive PB&J.

McCahill said he's pulled ingredients from all over the globe including "the most amazing jam in the world."

The jam comes from Maison Dutriez in France and follows a tradition dating back to the 14th century according to the business's owner, Anne Dutriez.

Dutriez said her team members are "armed with a goose feather cut into a bevel to incise of the fruit and extract seeds," ensuring the berry stays intact and keeps its flavor during production.

McCahill didn't stop with that fantastique edition. This pb&J, known as the Golden Goose, has gold leaf-crusted bread "with gold dust in the flour." The sandwich is also topped off with a drizzle of uber-expensive Manuka honey from New Zealand.

Surprisingly, the peanut butter is fairly standard compared to the other ingredients--sorry if that disappoints!

Looking for an excuse to indulge in all of this? Proceeds from any Golden Goose purchased in July will be going to Chicago HOPES for Kids, according to McCahill.

What are you waiting for?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal judge's son killed, husband shot in NJ; suspect found dead
Cuomo warns NYC reopening rollback, tells partiers 'don't be stupid'
Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old, police say
COVID NY: Giants, Jets to play games without fans
Ex-NY Assembly speaker sentenced for 3rd time in corruption case
COVID Updates: NJ to allow full remote learning, high-risk sports resume
COVID News: CT testing flaw leads to dozens of false positives
Show More
'Strike for Black Lives': Thousands walk off job in protest
Rare, 'never seen before' yellow turtle rescued in India
NYC enters Phase 4 reopening with some changes
Alex Trebek, in GMA exclusive, talks cancer, life, his book
AccuWeather Alert: Even hotter Monday
More TOP STORIES News