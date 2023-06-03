Extra Time: What you should know before going to the beach

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with a reminder for anyone heading to the beach.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with a reminder for anyone heading to the beach.

Five teenagers were rescued from dangerous rip currents in the water off Nassau County on Thursday.

Officials say the skeleton crew of lifeguards at Long Beach noticed the teens panicking in the water. The lifeguards sprang into action and pulled the teens from the rip current.

All were taken to area hospitals for observation and are expected to be okay.

Beach visitors say this close call highlights the need for more lifeguards. Long Beach is currently closed for swimming on weekdays. Starting Saturday, June 24, lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week through Labor Day weekend.

Here are the other major stories from Friday's show:

8 injured as building partially collapses near Yale medical school

A building under construction near the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, partially collapsed Friday when a concrete pour went awry, injuring eight people including two critically, city officials said, adding there were no fatalities.

Man accused of killing mugger arraigned on 26 gun charges

A man from Queens who allegedly shot and killed a suspect who was trying to rob him appeared in court Friday on 26 counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Defense Department UAP report

The Defense Department says it's tracking more than 800 cases of "unidentified anomalous phenomenon" or UAP's from the last three decades. UAP's are more commonly known as UFOs and a team from NASA says it will publish its first report on them in July. CNN's Mike Valerio joined us to dig into the details.

7 Sports+

Eyewitness News sports reporter Sam Ryan has the latest on the NBA Finals and a look at the New York Mets' interleague series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, sports anchor Ryan Field goes for the bull's eye on his latest Field Trip.

