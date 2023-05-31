The 32-year-old was armed with a knife and attempted to rob a 65-year-old, authorities said. The 65-year-old shot and killed the suspect.

Man fatally shoots armed suspect who allegedly tried to rob him in Queens: Police

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A man in Queens shot and killed another person who was allegedly trying to rob him, police reported.

Officials say the shooting happened on 82nd Avenue in Kew Gardens at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was armed with a knife and attempted to rob a 65-year-old, authorities said.

The 65-year-old ultimately shot the robber. Officials say he then called police and is cooperating.

His gun was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

