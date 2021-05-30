Authorities: Alleged drunk driver to blame for deadly multi-car crash in Hempstead

Nassau County Police say that Tasha Brown, 27, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that struck several parked vehicles.
A 29-year-old man from Massapequa, who was sitting in one of the parked vehicles was killed.
Brown and her three passengers, who are all adults, were injured. Two of the passengers are in serious, but stable condition. Brown herself also remains hospitalized.
She faces charges including manslaughter and DWI.
