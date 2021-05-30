Authorities: Alleged drunk driver to blame for deadly multi-car crash in Hempstead

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities blame alleged drunk driver for deadly multi-car crash in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities blame an allegedly drunk driver for a multi-car crash in Hempstead early Saturday morning.

Nassau County Police say that Tasha Brown, 27, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that struck several parked vehicles.



A 29-year-old man from Massapequa, who was sitting in one of the parked vehicles was killed.

Brown and her three passengers, who are all adults, were injured. Two of the passengers are in serious, but stable condition. Brown herself also remains hospitalized.

She faces charges including manslaughter and DWI.

ALSO READ | 26-year-old woman falls to death from Manhattan rooftop
EMBED More News Videos

For the second time in a week, a woman has fallen to her death from a Manhattan rooftop.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hempsteadnassau countyaccidentdwi
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News