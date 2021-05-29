26-year-old woman falls to death from Manhattan rooftop

Police confirmed the 26-year-old victim fell from a building Saturday on East 28th Street in Kips Bay just before 1 a.m.
Authorities found the female unconscious and unresponsive when they arrived to the scene.
The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
Last week, 24-year-old Cameron Perrelli plunged seven stories to her death during a party in the East Village.
Elected officials spoke out saying Perrelli's death is the latest in a string of documented and reported weekly parties that far exceed safe occupancy levels on East Village rooftops.
