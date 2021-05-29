26-year-old woman falls to death from Manhattan rooftop

EMBED <>More Videos

26-year-old woman falls to death from Kips Bay rooftop

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- For the second time in a week, a woman has fallen to her death from a Manhattan rooftop.

Police confirmed the 26-year-old victim fell from a building Saturday on East 28th Street in Kips Bay just before 1 a.m.

Authorities found the female unconscious and unresponsive when they arrived to the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Last week, 24-year-old Cameron Perrelli plunged seven stories to her death during a party in the East Village.
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a 24-year-old woman who died after falling from a rooftop during a party in the East Village this weekend is speaking out about their loved one.



Elected officials spoke out saying Perrelli's death is the latest in a string of documented and reported weekly parties that far exceed safe occupancy levels on East Village rooftops.

TRENDING: Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the opening of Little Island Park!



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattankips bayfallrooftopnyc council
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2021 Bethpage Air Show postponed, but you can still watch here!
NYC beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend
AccuWeather: Rainy, damp start to the weekend
COVID Vaccine Updates: 166M Americans have received at least 1 dose: CDC
Woman who went missing in Times Square found safe in Queens
Suspected Times Square gunman back in NYC
9 German shepherds found dumped in Northern New Jersey
Show More
Southwest delays alcohol service after recent incidents
Police ask for public's help to solve 2011 murder of diner owner
Church, two other buildings damaged in fire
Celebration held for Queens nurse retiring after 40 years
Friends set to run 50 miles through NYC to raise awareness for Asian American community
More TOP STORIES News