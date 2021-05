26-year-old woman falls to death from Manhattan rooftop

EMBED >More News Videos The family of a 24-year-old woman who died after falling from a rooftop during a party in the East Village this weekend is speaking out about their loved one.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- For the second time in a week, a woman has fallen to her death from a Manhattan rooftop.Police confirmed the 26-year-old victim fell from a building Saturday on East 28th Street in Kips Bay just before 1 a.m.Authorities found the female unconscious and unresponsive when they arrived to the scene.The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.Last week, 24-year-old Cameron Perrelli plunged seven stories to her death during a party in the East Village.Elected officials spoke out saying Perrelli's death is the latest in a string of documented and reported weekly parties that far exceed safe occupancy levels on East Village rooftops.----------