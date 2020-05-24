Society

Health Department issues bathing advisory at 8 Long Island beaches

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The Nassau County Department of Health is issuing an advisory against bathing at 18 beaches due to heavy rainfall.

The department says stormwater runoff has caused elevated levels of bacteria which are expected to last through Memorial Day.

RELATED: Which beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT?

Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels.

North Shore Beaches:

Centre Island Sound - Bayville

Creek Club - Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach - Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach - Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound - Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park - Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club - Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach - Glen Cove

Ransom Beach - Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach - Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach - Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach - Bayville

Stehli Beach - Bayville

Tappen Beach - Glenwood Landing

South Shore Beaches:

Biltmore Beach Club - Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach - East Rockaway

Island Park Beach - Island Park
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynassau countybeachesmemorial day
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mid-Hudson Region, Long Island could reopen shortly after Memorial Day
New York Times devotes Sunday's front page to long list of coronavirus victims
NYC council differs from mayor, recommends beaches be open for swimming
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
LI brewery recognizing acts of kindness with 'Toast your Hero' initiative
Mystic Pizza is first CT eatery to add outdoor dining under special permit
NY COVID-19 deaths fall below 100 as some regions near reopening
Show More
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Hairstylist with COVID-19 exposed more than 80 clients: Officials
White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of COVID-19
Kitten born with two faces named Biscuits and Gravy
New Yorkers can vote for their favorite face masks PSA
More TOP STORIES News