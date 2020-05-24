Health Department issues bathing advisory at 8 Long Island beaches

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The Nassau County Department of Health is issuing an advisory against bathing at 18 beaches due to heavy rainfall.The department says stormwater runoff has caused elevated levels of bacteria which are expected to last through Memorial Day.Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels.Centre Island Sound - BayvilleCreek Club - LattingtownLattingtown Beach - LattingtownLaurel Hollow Beach - Laurel HollowMorgan Sound - Glen CoveNorth Hempstead Beach Park - Port WashingtonPiping Rock Beach Club - Locust ValleyPryibil Beach - Glen CoveRansom Beach - BayvilleTheodore Roosevelt Beach - Oyster BaySea Cliff Village Beach - Sea CliffSoundside Beach - BayvilleStehli Beach - BayvilleTappen Beach - Glenwood LandingBiltmore Beach Club - MassapequaHewlett Point Beach - East RockawayIsland Park Beach - Island Park