Health Department issues bathing advisory at 8 Long Island beaches

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The Nassau County Department of Health is issuing an advisory against bathing at 18 beaches due to heavy rainfall.
The department says stormwater runoff has caused elevated levels of bacteria which are expected to last through Memorial Day.
Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels.
North Shore Beaches:
Centre Island Sound - Bayville
Creek Club - Lattingtown
Lattingtown Beach - Lattingtown
Laurel Hollow Beach - Laurel Hollow
Morgan Sound - Glen Cove
North Hempstead Beach Park - Port Washington
Piping Rock Beach Club - Locust Valley
Pryibil Beach - Glen Cove
Ransom Beach - Bayville
Theodore Roosevelt Beach - Oyster Bay
Sea Cliff Village Beach - Sea Cliff
Soundside Beach - Bayville
Stehli Beach - Bayville
Tappen Beach - Glenwood Landing
South Shore Beaches:
Biltmore Beach Club - Massapequa
Hewlett Point Beach - East Rockaway
Island Park Beach - Island Park
