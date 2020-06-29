2 boats collide in fatal crash in Suffolk County

GREAT SOUTH BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was killed and two people were injured in a boat crash on Long Island Sunday.
The incident happened in the Great South Bay when according to Suffolk County police two boats collided just before 3 p.m.
Authorities say a passenger in one of the boats, 25-year-old Zachary McCarthy of Lindenhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The operators of the two boats were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
Both boats were impounded for safety checks.
