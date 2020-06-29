2 boats collide in fatal crash in Suffolk County

GREAT SOUTH BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was killed and two people were injured in a boat crash on Long Island Sunday.

The incident happened in the Great South Bay when according to Suffolk County police two boats collided just before 3 p.m.

Authorities say a passenger in one of the boats, 25-year-old Zachary McCarthy of Lindenhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operators of the two boats were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Both boats were impounded for safety checks.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
suffolk countylong islandboatingboat accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 slashed near Stonewall Inn, capping protests on Pride Day
Alt side parking and NY Waterway service resume in NYC
Coronavirus Updates: NJ indoor shopping malls reopen
AccuWeather: Monday starts clear
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
What to know about Macy's 4th of July fireworks this year
New details revealed in pool drowning deaths of 3 in New Jersey
Show More
Man stabbed in the head in Ozone Park
NYC marks the 50th anniversary of Pride
16 people sickened with carbon monoxide poisoning on boat ride
NYC has now seen more than 500 shootings in 2020
Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000
More TOP STORIES News