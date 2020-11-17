More than two dozen members of burglary ring arrested on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- In Nassau County, more than two dozen members of a South American burglary ring have been arrested in multiple investigations.

On Monday, police detailed the arrests that took 22 illegal weapons off the street.

Among the 25 suspected gang members arrested is Bryan Herrera Maldonado.

ALSO READ | Reputed MS-13 gang members could face death penalty in murders of Brentwood teens
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the call for the death penalty in the deaths of two Brentwood teens.



Maldonado is accused of being part of a Chilean burglary ring that targeted homes in the Tri-State Area, as well as Miami and California.

"The crew would come in, they'd scope out the area, they'd wait until Daylight Saving Time kicks in - it's in darkness, they'll look for the mail, they'll look for lights that are on or not on, go around the back of the house, kick the door in...commit the burglary," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder

The burglary ring reportedly stole millions of dollars in cash and jewelry.

ALSO READ | Woman shot in the head while standing in NYC lobby

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mineolanassau countyburglaryarrestcrimegang violencegang
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in head while standing in NYC lobby
Road rage dispute ends with car in NYC bakery, 4 hurt, 4 arrested
The Countdown: Biden blasts Trump over transition's impact on COVID
Sinbad recovering from recent stroke, family confirms
Victims found in stairwell of subway station after triple shooting
NYC schools stay open, mayor warns 'we've got a fight ahead'
Over 1 million US kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19
Show More
NYPD officer hit by car that fled scene, crashed a few blocks away
NJ restricts indoor, outdoor gatherings amid COVID-19 spike
Boy Scouts come together to repair storm-damaged nature preserve
Kim Ng ready to bear the torch as baseball's 1st female GM
New rules to know about debt collection
More TOP STORIES News