More than two dozen members of burglary ring arrested on Long Island

On Monday, police detailed the arrests that took 22 illegal weapons off the street.
Among the 25 suspected gang members arrested is Bryan Herrera Maldonado.
Maldonado is accused of being part of a Chilean burglary ring that targeted homes in the Tri-State Area, as well as Miami and California.
"The crew would come in, they'd scope out the area, they'd wait until Daylight Saving Time kicks in - it's in darkness, they'll look for the mail, they'll look for lights that are on or not on, go around the back of the house, kick the door in...commit the burglary," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder
The burglary ring reportedly stole millions of dollars in cash and jewelry.
