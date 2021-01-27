1 man injured in Queens shooting; suspect on the loose: Police

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Long Island City Tuesday night.

Officials say a man was shot around 9:17 p.m.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect fled southbound on 46th Avenue, wearing a white and red jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long island cityqueensnew york citynypdshootingpolicelong island city
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer shot in back at NYC intersection: Police
What Biden's vaccine supply boost means for Tri-State
Widespread internet outages impact northeast US for hours
NY congressman target of threatening texts from CA man
1 hospitalized after elevated CO levels found in NYC apartment: FDNY
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
Search underway for missing NJ college student
Show More
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
NY seizures of fentanyl and meth surge amid COVID pandemic
NY community helps support school security guard battling COVID
The Countdown: Biden boosts vaccine supply; senators sworn in for impeachment trial
Man wanted in anti-gay assault in Union Square park
More TOP STORIES News