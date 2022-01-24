Deer rescued after falling through ice on Long Island

The fawn wandered out onto icy water near Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Sunday afternoon.
The deer fell through the ice and got stuck.
A team of Suffolk County Marine Bureau Officers used a sled and a rope to reach the deer. They carefully lifted the animal out of the 40-degree water and pulled it back to shore.
Officers transported the deer to an animal rescues shelter.
RELATED | How to help families of fallen police officers
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip