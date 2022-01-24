Pets & Animals

Deer rescued after falling through ice on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police officers came to the rescue of a deer in trouble in Suffolk County.

The fawn wandered out onto icy water near Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Sunday afternoon.

The deer fell through the ice and got stuck.

A team of Suffolk County Marine Bureau Officers used a sled and a rope to reach the deer. They carefully lifted the animal out of the 40-degree water and pulled it back to shore.



Officers transported the deer to an animal rescues shelter.

RELATED | How to help families of fallen police officers

EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on how to help families of fallen police officers.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsshirleysuffolk countydeer rescueanimal rescuedeer
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officer injured in Harlem shooting transferred to NYU Langone
Man recovering after being shoved onto subway tracks
Mayor Adams faces growing challenge to make NYC streets safe
Teen shot in back of head among 3 injured in Brooklyn shooting
Family, friends remember fallen officer as kind-hearted young man
AccuWeather: Chilly with some sunshine
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Show More
Thousands of runners brave cold for NYRR Half-Marathon
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Market drops 1,700 points, while inflation cancels out wage increases
Domestic incidents are highly dangerous for police officers: Experts
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
More TOP STORIES News