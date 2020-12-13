Suspect on the loose after deadly shooting at Long Island deli

By Eyewitness News
COPIAGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Homicide detectives on Long Island are investigating a deadly shooting at a deli that left one person dead and three others injured.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at La Vaquita Deli on Great Neck Road in Copiague.

ALSO READ | At least 4 people injured in Brooklyn shooting
EMBED More News Videos

At least four people were shot when a gunman opened fire in Brooklyn Saturday.



One of the victims is in critical condition, and two others are in serious condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

ALSO READ | Man delivering food for the hungry injured in double shooting
EMBED More News Videos

An innocent bystander was injured in a double shooting while he was delivering food and became caught in gunfire.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
copiaguesuffolk countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC gets last fix of indoor dining before Monday ban
Legendary Midtown restaurant closing due to the pandemic
At least 4 people injured in Brooklyn shooting
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Snow could be headed our way, here's what you need to know
Trump loses Wisconsin case while arguing another one
EMS unit robbed in NYC for 2nd time in a week
Show More
Woman shot after spurning gunman's advances, may be paralyzed
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Woman charged after crashing into pedestrians during Manhattan protest
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' is this weekend
More TOP STORIES News