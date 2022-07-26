Dog facing expensive surgery after hit by stray bullet on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) -- The Nassau County SPCA is asking the community to help a dog that was a victim of gun violence.

Zeus was wounded by a stray bullet earlier this month while out for a walk on Mirin Ave and Park Ave. in Roosevelt.

He has serious injuries to his foot, leaving him unable to walk.

Doctors say surgery will keep him from losing his leg.

The surgery to save Zeus' leg will cost more than $10 thousand.

