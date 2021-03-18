Pets & Animals

Long Island town closes parts of Hobart Preserve for endangered bird species

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island officials are calling on the public to help protect endangered birds that mate at the Hobart Beach Bird Park Preserve.

Volunteers fenced off a portion of the preserve ahead of mating season, which stretches from April to August.

Officials say these birds, including the Piping Plover, need places to rest, feed, nest and raise their young.

Studies show that recreational activities, such as beach bathing or dog walking can have significant consequences for the birds.

"They're very easily missed and can be stepped on," Huntington Councilman Ed Smyth said. "So that's one of the reasons why we are asking the public to be aware of this and to keep their dogs and animals away from the beaches."

Anyone who sees trespassers in the preserve should call police.



