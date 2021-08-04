Shark sightings close Fire Island beach until further notice

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10912689" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple sharks were spotted off Jones Beach Tuesday, one day after a lifeguard there was potentially bitten, and as a result, swimming has been prohibited until further notice.

FIRE ISLAND, New York -- Shark sightings have closed Davis Park Beach until further notice on Fire Island.This is the furthest east a shark has been seen on Long Island this summer. Last Tuesday, multiple sharks were spotted off Junes Beach one day after a lifeguard there was potentially bitten.Experts believe the predators are coming closer to shore to chase baitfish.----------