Shark sightings close Fire Island beach until further notice

By Eyewitness News

FIRE ISLAND, New York -- Shark sightings have closed Davis Park Beach until further notice on Fire Island.

This is the furthest east a shark has been seen on Long Island this summer. Last Tuesday, multiple sharks were spotted off Junes Beach one day after a lifeguard there was potentially bitten.

Multiple sharks were spotted off Jones Beach Tuesday, one day after a lifeguard there was potentially bitten, and as a result, swimming has been prohibited until further notice.





Experts believe the predators are coming closer to shore to chase baitfish.

