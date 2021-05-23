Society

Marches held on Long Island to mark first anniversary of George Floyd's murder

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Marches held on Long Island to mark first anniversary of George Floyd's murder

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- Marches were held on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder - which is on Tuesday.

One of the marches was held near Roosevelt Field Mall in Nassau County.

Demonstrators are calling for police reform, accountability, and oversight.



They say the Floyd case helped to bring a pattern of injustice to light.

In addition to this rally, there was another in Suffolk County at Wyandanch Park.

TOP NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygarden citynassau countywyandanchsuffolk countyblack lives matterprotestgeorge floydrallypolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News