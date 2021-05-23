Marches held on Long Island to mark first anniversary of George Floyd's murder

One of the marches was held near Roosevelt Field Mall in Nassau County.
Demonstrators are calling for police reform, accountability, and oversight.
They say the Floyd case helped to bring a pattern of injustice to light.
In addition to this rally, there was another in Suffolk County at Wyandanch Park.
TOP NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip