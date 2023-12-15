Nassau GOP nominates former IDF soldier Mazi Pilip to fill George Santos' seat

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Mazi Pilip is a Democrat, but she has the full support of Republicans. She made it clear on Friday that her values align with theirs.

"I will stand up to the extremes who want to destroy our way of life, defunding the police and eliminating the state of Israel," Pilip said.

Republicans have supported the Great Neck mother of seven ever since she ran for the Nassau County legislature in 2021.

Pilip is a woman of Jewish faith. She was born in Ethiopia but fled the country to Israel when she was 12 because of a civil war. She later joined the Israel Defense Forces.

"Our Party is going to nominate an immigrant, a woman of color, a woman who is deeply religious, a woman who is a fighter, a woman who loves America," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Pilip is challenging fellow Democrat Tom Suozzi for the congressional seat in New York's 3rd District. The seat is up for grabs now that former Congressman George Santos is out.

Suozzi held the seat for six years. He has said he wants to work day and night to deliver for the people and make lives more affordable, safer and better.

Pilip says she wants to do the same and because of that, her political affiliation is irrelevant.

"I want to represent the interests of my community and be the voice for all," she says.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has called for the special election to happen on Feb. 13.

