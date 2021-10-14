Health & Fitness

Legionnaires' outbreak reported on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) -- The Nassau County Health Department is looking into a Legionnaires outbreak on Long Island.

There are 10 reported cases in a one-mile radius of Wantagh Avenue and Old Jerusalem Road on the Levittown-Wantagh Border.

All of the cases were discovered within the past two weeks.

The Legionella bacteria are found naturally in the environment and are transmitted by aerosolized water. People can get Legionnaires' disease when breathing in a mist or vapor containing the bacteria, most commonly from cooling towers, fountains, spray parks, hot tubs, whirlpool spas, showers, and faucets. The bacteria are not spread from person to person.



Those who are 50 years of age or older are at a higher risk of becoming ill with Legionnaires' disease, as well as current or former smokers, those with chronic lung disease, those with a weakened immune system, and people who take immunosuppressant medications.

