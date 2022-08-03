Arrest made after woman found shot to death in her Mineola home

Police on Long Island are investigating the murder of a 39-year-woman found shot to death in her home.

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County police have made an arrest in the Mineola homicide.

Officers found 39-year-old Marivel Estevez shot to death in her home on Long Island.

She was found during a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in her Allure Mineola apartment building on Old Country Road in Mineola.

Estevez had several gunshot wounds, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured video is from previous coverage

Area residents say she worked in the leasing office and lived on the fifth floor.

The building is coincidentally located right across the street from the Nassau County Courthouse and District Attorney's Office.

It is unclear if the woman lived alone.

Residents say Estevez was like the face of the building, always pleasant, organizing resident mixers, and often giving tours.

"She was so sweet," building resident Eric Greenburg said. "She was so nice and everything, it's just horrible to hear what happened to her. She was like a warm presence in this building. She planned events and I think recently a mac and cheese day, just little parties, these little things. She was always a bright spot for this building, and it's horrible what happened to her."

Janice Facey is a nanny to a child living right next door from where the murder happened, and she described the scene and seeing the police when she arrived.

"I saw them here," she said. "I came here and see them outside the door. It's when I walked in and I said to (my boss), something's not right. I see cops outside the door, and she was inside."

The building is owned by the Bozutto Management Company, which said Estevez's family has requested privacy.

