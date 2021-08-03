Suffolk County police officer stabbed in the line of duty promoted to detective

Chris Racioppo was stabbed in the leg by a suspected drunk driver during a struggle in Patchogue on April 10, according to authorities. A major artery was severed, and Racioppo nearly died.
"Officer Racioppo is nothing short of a hero," said Suffolk County Executive Bellone. "Four months ago Officer Racioppo was within seconds of losing his life, but today Officer Racioppo has made a miraculous recovery and will return to the Department as Detective Racioppo."
Officer Racioppo will be promoted to detective in anticipation of his return to duty.
