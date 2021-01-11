Security camera captures small plane crash on Long Island

OLD BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- A small aircraft crashed on Long Island on Sunday afternoon and it was captured on the town's security camera.

The Town of Oyster Bay shared the shocking video of the crash on their social media pages.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in Old Bethpage about 1.5 miles from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale.



The FAA said the pilot reported engine problems.

Nassau County Police Department officers quickly responded to the scene.

The 57-year-old pilot was the only one on board.

He suffered serious injuries but was conscious when rescuers got to him and is expected to survive.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

ALSO READ | Trump supporter who died from apparent trampling in US Capitol riots followed QAnon, family says
EMBED More News Videos

Justin Cave, Rosanne Boyland's brother-in-law, said the "president's words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans."



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
old bethpagenassau countyplane accidentplane crash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
NYC's vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations
2 women charged in connection with 2 Newark parties
Car bursts into flames after multi-vehicle crash
PGA strips major championship from Trump's NJ golf course
Watch out for these stimulus check scams
Hotel worker slashed by man in lobby in Queens
Show More
Pelosi gives VP ultimatum to impeach Trump
AccuWeather: Sunshine dimmed by clouds
Mega Millions jackpot is $600M, Powerball up to $550M
White woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher due in court
Cuomo to push telehealth expansion during State of the State
More TOP STORIES News