Security camera captures small plane crash on Long Island

The Town of Oyster Bay shared the shocking video of the crash on their social media pages.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in Old Bethpage about 1.5 miles from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale.
The FAA said the pilot reported engine problems.
Nassau County Police Department officers quickly responded to the scene.
The 57-year-old pilot was the only one on board.
He suffered serious injuries but was conscious when rescuers got to him and is expected to survive.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
