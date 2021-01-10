Small aircraft crashes on Long Island after pilot reports engine problems: FAA

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in Old Bethpage about 1.5 miles from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale.
The FAA said the pilot reported engine problems.
Nassau County Police Department officers are currently at the scene.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
THIS STORY IS BREAKING NEWS. MORE DETAILS TO COME.
