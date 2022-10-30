Woman fatally shot in parking lot on Long Island

CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Long Island.

The shooting happened in the back of a parking lot on Middle Country Road in Coram early Saturday morning.

Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

