Woman fatally shot in parking lot on Long Island

Sunday, October 30, 2022 1:14AM
CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Long Island.

The shooting happened in the back of a parking lot on Middle Country Road in Coram early Saturday morning.

Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

