Swimmers take plunge in Long Island Sound to raise money for cancer

LARCHMONT, New York (WABC) -- Hundreds of swimmers were making waves in the fight against cancer on Saturday.Swimmers took the plunge in the Long Island Sound for the 29th annual 'Swim Across America' event at Larchmont Yacht Club.Participants could swim either 2K, 5K or 10K.The Long Island Sound swim has raised more than 20 million dollars for cancer research, prevention, and treatment since 1992.----------