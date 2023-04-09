2 Powerball tickets sold in Rochester, Long Island win 3rd prize

NEW YORK -- The New York Lottery announced two tickets sold in Suffolk County and Rochester were third prize winners in Powerball's Saturday night drawing.

The Power Play prize-winning ticket, worth $150,000, was sold at Shell Food Mart at 1160 Straight Path in West Babylon.

The second ticket, worth $50,000, was sold at Tops Markets at 2345 Buffalo Road in Rochester.

The winning numbers for this drawing were: 11-22-24-51-60 and the Powerball 18.

Powerball game winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).

