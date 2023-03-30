New York Lotto $3.7 million winning ticket sold in Staten Island

New York Lotto announced one $3.7 million jackpot-winning ticket sold in Staten Island. Shirleen Allicot reports.

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The New York Lottery announced a $3.7 million winning ticket was sold in Staten Island.

The ticket for the March 29 drawing was sold at Kings Hylan C-Store at 2150 Hylan Boulevard.

The winning numbers for this drawing were 1-2-7-11-12-25 and Bonus Number 53.

Players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59 in order to win the New York LOTTO jackpot.

A prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).

