Eric Adams names Louis Molina NYC Department of Correction Commissioner

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced his Department of Correction Commissioner at a news conference Thursday morning.Louis Molina, a former NYPD detective and current chief of police in Las Vegas, is being tapped for the post.Molina was previously the chief internal monitor and acting assistant commissioner on the Nunez Compliance Unit, a case named for the lead plaintiff in the original class-action suit against the city Correction Department that spurred the appointment of a federal monitor.Molina, a Bronx native, will immediately become one of the highest-ranking Hispanics in city government.He is charged with improving conditions in the city's jail system. This will be one of the most challenging roles inside the Adams administration.Correction officers union president Benny Boscio released the following statement upon word of Molina's appointment:This is the third big appointment Adams has announced in the past several days.Wednesday, he announced Keechant Sewell as his pick for New York City police commissioner.Last week, Adams named David Banks the New York City Schools Chancellor.----------