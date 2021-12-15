'My shoes are laced up, I'm ready to get to work,' incoming NYC Police Commissioner Sewell says

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Keechant Sewell named 1st woman to lead NYPD

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Keechant Sewell as his pick for NYPD police commissioner on Wednesday morning.

Sewell, 49, will be the first woman police commissioner of the department.

"I bring a different perspective to make sure the department looks like the city it serves," she said.

Adams had long said the next police commissioner would be a woman, but Sewell was a surprise choice.

"This is the personification of emotional intelligence," Adams said of Sewell. "Commissioner Sewell's appointment is a powerful message to girls and young women across the city - there is no ceiling to your ambition."
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Mayor-elect Eric Adams introduces Keechant Sewell as next NYPD commissioner, followed by Sewell's complete statement.


She beat out other candidates with more experience leading large departments like Philadelphia and Seattle.

"She exudes what it means to be emotionally intelligent, calm, collected, confident," Adams said.

ALSO READ | Some counties refuse to enforce new NY mask mandate
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on the mask mandate from the East Side.


Sewell promised to break down barriers between the community and police and said, "policing is about people."

She said that she is laser-focused on guns and getting them out of the hands of criminals.

"We'll arrest violent criminals, take them off the street, and help build the cases to keep them off the street," Sewell said.
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Keechant Sewell as his pick for NYPD police commissioner on Wednesday morning.


She said that "plain-clothes units and anti-crime units work" and she is ready to look at what is being done in the department. She said that the right people with the right temperament need to be chosen to work in those departments.

"It is said that the NYPD is the best of the best and we are about to get even better," Sewell said. "I will have the backs of my officers but they must have the backs of the public."

Sewell is the long-running chief of detectives in Nassau County. She's now leaving that post supervising hundreds of detectives for a major promotion to lead a force of 36,000 come January 1.

"Scaling up the skills you need to lead, you can scale up," Adams said. "We need to think differently and the skills that Chief Sewell, who will be the chief of the department, the skills that she has, everywhere that she traveled to in the police department in Nassau she improved."

He added, "This is a real winner, we have a real winner in our city."
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the expected announcement of the next NYC police commissioner.


She was promoted to the position on September 11, 2020, becoming the first African American woman appointed to chief of detectives.

Sewell clearly did well in the interview process which culminated with a mock press conference. The scenario was a white cop who had shot an unarmed Black man.

Adams said the goal of the mock press conference was to see if the media could shake her and rattle her, and he found her to be very composed. He wants the people of the City of New York to feel secure under her leadership.

PBA President Pat Lynch released a statement saying, "New York City police officers have passed our breaking point. We need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on course. We look forward to working with her to accomplish that goal."

The head of the detectives union added, "It's no surprise to this union that the new police commissioner is Nassau County's current chief of detectives, and we have no doubt Chief Sewell knows how hard our members work."

The official announcement happened Wednesday morning at the Queensbridge Houses where Chief Sewell grew up.

"To all the little girls within the sound of my voice there is nothing you can't do and no one you can't become," Sewell said. "It is said the NYPD is the best of the best. We're about to get even better."

"My shoes are laced up, I'm ready to get to work," she added.

Sewell is a 22-year veteran of the force and was a longtime member of the hostage negotiations team.

She was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

The announcement came just days after Adams selected David Banks for the position of chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.

RELATED | NYC Mayor-elect Adams names David Banks as next schools chancellor
EMBED More News Videos

Dave Evans ahs the latest on NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams announcing the first major appointee to his administration this morning.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynypderic adamspolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: New US cases soar to highest levels on record
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Show More
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
More TOP STORIES News