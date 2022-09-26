Smoke shop worker shot in dispute on Lower East Side

Janice Yu reports from the crime scene on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A smoke shop worker was shot during a dispute that spilled out of his Lower East Side store Sunday night.

The 36-year-old worker got into the argument with three men who entered the Orchard Street shop just after 10:30 p.m.

The dispute slipped outside, where one of the men opened fire.

The worker was struck in the torso and the left arm.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three men fled, possibly in a black sedan.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

