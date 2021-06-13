Lyft driver killed in crash by suspected DWI driver in Queens: NYPD

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Fresh Pond Road and Elliott Avenue in Maspeth.
Police say the driver suspected of DWI ran a red light and t-boned the livery driver.
The 47-year-old victim was removed to Wyckoff Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities say the 22-year-old alleged drunk driver left the scene on foot, but later returned and was arrested.
He was taken into custody and removed to NYC Health + Hospital / Elmhurst for evaluation. Charges are pending.
Accident investigation crews are at the scene while the intersection remains closed.
