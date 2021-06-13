Lyft driver killed in crash by suspected DWI driver in Queens: NYPD

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10780073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A lobster diver told WCVB about his near-death experience inside a humpback whale's mouth off Cape Cod.

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- A Lyft driver was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a crash Sunday morning in Queens, police say.The incident happened at around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Fresh Pond Road and Elliott Avenue in Maspeth.Police say the driver suspected of DWI ran a red light and t-boned the livery driver.The 47-year-old victim was removed to Wyckoff Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Authorities say the 22-year-old alleged drunk driver left the scene on foot, but later returned and was arrested.He was taken into custody and removed to NYC Health + Hospital / Elmhurst for evaluation. Charges are pending.Accident investigation crews are at the scene while the intersection remains closed.----------