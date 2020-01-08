1 year after New Jersey hit and run, family still desperate for answers

MILLBURN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One year after a hit and run claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman in New Jersey, the victim's grieving family is still desperate for answers.Lynne Crow's body was discovered in the roadway near Chatham and Woodlawn Roads in Millburn on January 8, 2019, and it was initially believed she suffered a medical episode.The victim was transported to Morristown Memorial Hospital, where the treating physician informed police that it appeared she had sustained injuries consistent with being hit by a motor vehicle.Following an autopsy by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office, it was determined she died from blunt force trauma consistent with being struck.She had been out for one of her daily walks at the time, and a year later, the driver who struck her has never been foundSon Sandy Crow said he got the news in a phone call from his pregnant, inconsolable sister, saying they were first told it was a heart attack that killed their mom until further investigation revealed she had signs of trauma."She goes out for walks every night, basically, and used to go for jogs every morning," he said. "It's that old adage of most accidents happen within a mile of the house, she was a half a mile from her home. She was just a very active, bright, loving person. She was 76, but she was not 76, you know?"The investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office is active and ongoing, but at this time, no suspects have been identified.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.----------