Reopen LI: MacArthur Airport unveils PPE vending machine, other measures

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- MacArthur Airport on Long Island has installed new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the comfort and safety of its fliers, including a Personal Protective Equipment vending machine for passengers who may have forgot masks and other items.

The airport has applied Silver Defender adhesive films to all high-touch surfaces, installed an air and surface purification system called CASPR, and added the touchless PPE vending machine.

According to Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken, MacArthur Airport is the first airport in the nation to add all three cutting edge technologies.

Silver Defender uses a silver ion coating that deactivates bacteria and viruses and is harmless to people and pets.

The antimicrobial adhesive films have been applied to high-touch surfaces, such as water fountains, elevator buttons and bathroom door handles

The CASPR Air Purification System is designed to disinfect air and surfaces, while the Clean & Safe touchless vending machine will be located outside the North wall TSA checkpoint.

Customers can purchase face coverings, hand sanitizer, and wipes using their phones.

Silver Defender and other disinfecting measures do not replace hand washing or other CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They do combine to provide a clean terminal environment and work in tandem with the rigorous sanitizing methods airlines are incorporating onboard all aircraft.

"As our community reopens and our customers plan to travel, we are ready to provide our passengers with peace of mind," LaRose-Arken said. "We want travelers to know that MacArthur Airport is constantly innovating and taking steps to ensure the terminal is clean and comfortable."

