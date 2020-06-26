Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks display will go on as scheduled this year, but there will be some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be a series of 5-minute shows in each of the five boroughs starting on Monday, June 29.
However, the sites of those fireworks will not be announced beforehand in order to avoid crowds from gathering.
The smaller displays will then culminate with a grand finale on July 4, which will be televised.
And while COVID-19 has canceled many Independence Day celebrations throughout the tri-state area, you may still be able to catch fireworks or July 4 events happening in a town or city near you.
WHERE TO SEE FIREWORKS FOR THE FOURTH IN THE TRI-STATE
NEW YORK CITY
Manhattan
Macy's 4th of July Firework Spectacular
Date: July 4
For more information, visit Macys.com/fireworks.
CONNECTICUT
(listed by county)
Fairfield County
Bridgeport
No info
Darien
Cancelled
Fairfield
Cancelled
Greenwich
Cancelled
Norwalk
Cancelled
Stamford
No info
Stratford
Cancelled
Westport
Cancelled
Hartford County
Greater Hartford
Cancelled
Windsor
Cancelled
Litchfield County
New Milford
Cancelled
Torrington
No info
New Haven County
Madison
No info
Middlebury
No info
New Haven
No info
Orange
Cancelled
Waterbury
Date: July 5
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Brass Mill Center
NEW YORK STATE
Dutchess County
Amenia, Fishkill and Rhinebeck
Event: Dutchess County Goes Renegade Fireworks Display
Date: July 4
Time: Gates open 7:30 p.m., display will begin 9:30 p.m.
Where: 3 separate drive-in locations:
Dutchess Stadium
Dutchess County Fairgrounds
Silo Ridge Field Club Equestrian Center
More info: www.dutchessny.gov/
Rockland County
Clarkstown
Cancelled
Haverstraw
Cancelled
Westchester County and Hudson County
Rye
Cancelled
Brewster
Cancelled
Nyack
No info
Cornwall
Fireworks cancelled
Event: Festivities will be presented virtually through website. Drive-by parade of emergency vehicles will take place in the evening.
More info: www.cornwall4th.org/
Greenwood Lake
No Info
Katonah
Cancelled
Yonkers
No Info
Highland Falls
Cancelled
Valhalla
No Info
Kent
No info
Mamaroneck
Cancelled
Newburgh
No info
Peekskill
Cancelled
Port Chester
Cancelled
Tuckahoe
Cancelled
Scarsdale
Cancelled
Sleepy Hollow
Cancelled
West Point
No info
White Plains
Cancelled
LONG ISLAND
Nassau County
East Meadow
Cancelled
East Hills
Cancelled
Massapequa Park
Cancelled
Jones Beach
Cancelled
Glen Cove
Cancelled
Valley Stream
No info
Oyster Bay
Cancelled
Hempstead
Event: Concert followed by fireworks
Date: June 27
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Town Park at Point Lookout
Details: Event will be drive-in only
Rockville Centre
Cancelled
Suffolk County
Oakdale
Cancelled
Southampton
Date: July 3
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Shinnecock Bay
Riverhead
Cancelled
Sag Harbor
Cancelled
East Northport
Cancelled
North Sea
No info
Westhampton Beach
No info
Orient
Cancelled
Montauk
Cancelled
Asharoken Beach
Cancelled
Bald Hill
No info
Greenport
No info
Shelter Island
Cancelled
NEW JERSEY
Bergen County
Allendale
Postponed to a tentative date of Sept. 12
East Rutherford
Date: Rescheduled to July 23 through Aug. 9
Location: State Fair Meadowlands
Edgewater
No info
Fair Lawn
Cancelled
Hackensack
Cancelled
Lyndhurst
Cancelled
Maywood
Cancelled
Oradell
No info
Paramus
Postponed till further notice
Ridgewood
Cancelled
Rutherford
No info
Tenafly
No info
Saddle Brook
Cancelled
Cape May County
Ocean City
Cancelled
Essex County
Belleville Township
Cancelled
Bloomfield Township
Tentatively postponed until Sept. 12
Location: Foley Field
Cedar Grove
Date: July 2
Rain Date: July 3
Time: Dusk
Location: Panther Park
Details: No one will be permitted on the turf field. Everyone is asked to stay in their vehicles.
More info: cedargrovenj.org/
Cedar Brook
No info
East Orange
Cancelled
Fairfield
No info
Livingston
Cancelled
Maplewood
Cancelled
Millburn- Short Hills
Cancelled
Montclair
Cancelled
Nutley
Cancelled
Verona
Cancelled
West Caldwell
Cancelled
West Orange
Cancelled
Hudson County
Jersey City
Cancelled
Kearny
Cancelled
Hunterdon County
Califon
No info
Flemington
Cancelled
Lambertville
No info
Middlesex County
Carteret
Cancelled
Cranbury
Cancelled
East Brunswick
Cancelled
Edison
No info
Highland Park
Cancelled
New Brunswick
Cancelled
Perth Amboy
Cancelled
Piscataway
Postponed, date TBD
Sayreville
No info
South Brunswick
Cancelled
Woodbridge Township
Cancelled
Monmouth County
Aberdeen Township
Cancelled
Asbury Park
Cancelled
Atlantic Highlands
Cancelled
Bradley Beach
Date: July 3
Rain Date: July 5
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: Beachfront
More info: www.bradleybeachnj.gov/
Freehold
Cancelled
Hazlet Township
Cancelled
Keansburg
Cancelled
Long Branch
Cancelled
Matawan
Cancelled
Ocean Township
Date: July 3
Time: Dusk
Location: Joe Palaia Park
Red Bank
Event: Hackensack Meridian Fireworks Show
Date: July 3
Location: Riverview Medical Center
Union Beach
Cancelled
Morris County
Chatham Borough
Cancelled
Denville
Cancelled
Dover
Cancelled
East Hanover
Cancelled
Florham Park
Event: Car Parade
Date: July 4
Details: Picnic and fireworks canceled but there will be a modified car parade through the municipal complex with firetrucks, police cars and residents' vehicles.
More info: www.fpjuly4th.com/
Hanover Township
Cancelled
Lake Hopatcong
Cancelled
Mountain Lakes
No info
Parsippany-Troy Hills
No info
Pequannock
No info
Randolph Township
Cancelled
Ocean County
Barnegat Township
Cancelled
Beach Haven
Cancelled
Brick Township
Unlikely as of 6/22/20
Lakehurst
Cancelled
Lavallette
Event: Patriotic Bike Parade
Date: July 4
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Philadelphia Ave & Oceanfront
Details: Patriotic Bike Parade was still on the municipal events schedule as of June 11, with advisory that it's subject to cancellation.
More info: www.lavallette.org/townevents
Ocean Gate
Event: July 4th Parade
Date: July 4
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Route will start at Adrian Hall and continue to Wildwood Avenue beachfront
Point Peasant Beach
Date: July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Beach, 300 Ocean Ave.
Seaside Heights
No info
Toms River
Date: July 4
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Shelter Cove Beach
More info: www.tomsriveronline.com/
Tuckerton
Cancelled
Passaic County
Clifton
Postponed tentatively to Sept. 5
Location: Clifton Commons
Paterson
No info
Somerset County
Bridgewater
Cancelled
Franklin Township
No info
Hillsborough
Cancelled
Montgomery Township
Cancelled
North Plainfield
No info
Sussex County
Augusta
No info
Vernon Township
Cancelled
Clark
Date: Rescheduled to Sept. 6
Location: Arthur L. Johnson High School
Cranford
Cancelled
Elizabeth
No info
Kenilworth
No info
New Providence
Date: July 3
Rain Date: July 5
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: South Street
*As of 6/22/20
Plainfield
Cancelled
Rahway
Cancelled
Roselle Park
No info
Springfield
Cancelled
Summit
Cancelled
Union Township
Event: Fourth of July Drive-In Movies, residents only
Date: July 3-5
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: Biertuempfel Park, 1300 Winslow Ave.
Allamuchy
No info
Blairstown
Cancelled
