Make-A-Wish Foundation helps major sports icons grant the wishes of nine children in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Barclays Center was the site of a special surprise on Tuesday.

NFL icon Tom Brady, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, and Celtics star Jayson Tatum teamed up to grant the wishes of nine children.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and supporters helped to organize the event.

The athletes played catch with the children, signed autographs, took pictures, and provided words of encouragement to the kids and their families.

Aaron Judge said the experience was just as rewarding for the athletes themselves.

"It's incredible," he said. "Of all the wishes, Disney World, Disneyland, they could see any athlete they wanted to and they just wanted to come and play some catch with me, it means the world. Getting the chance to play Major League Baseball, getting to play for the Yankees is such an honor and a blessing, but getting the chance to inspire a young kid, that's what it's all about for me."

You can learn more about Make-A-Wish New York HERE.

