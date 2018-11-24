Male shot in wrist at New Jersey mall on Black Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowen has more on the chaotic scene after a shooting on Black Friday at a New Jersey mall.

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating after a shooting at a New Jersey mall on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The incident was reported at The Mills at Jersey Gardens mall, located on Kapkowski Road, on Black Friday around 8 p.m.

Mayor Chris Bollwage said a male was shot in the wrist between the hallway of Tommy Hilfiger and Marshalls. He said a suspect has not been caught and the victim was not cooperating to help identify the suspect.

He said the mall was evacuated, but no one was in danger.


"The fight started when someone was shot in the wrist, the victim was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Mayor Bollwage said. "Currently police are reviewing footage and going through the surveillance cameras in order to try to identify the person that was there."

In the middle of all the chaos, customers fled and left personal belongings behind. The mall now has a designated room for these displaced items, and anyone who needs to collect personal items can ask a concierge on the first floor.

Mall employees said they were surprised when all of a sudden they saw chaos break out.

"Out of nowhere we just saw people running, screaming and begging to be let into the store," one employee said.

Another employee said he witnessed families crying as they banged on the doors and begged to be let in.

Several shoppers posted on social media about the incident.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
black fridayshootingmallElizabethUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
31-year-old father dies in multi-vehicle crash on LIE
Experts predict Christmas tree shortage this holiday season
70-year-old driver fatally stabbed in Brooklyn
Suspects caught on video ringing doorbell, setting off fireworks
Man arrested after 21-year-old dies following punch at Queens bar
Tenants of NYCHA building say they've been without heat for weeks
Police uses tear gas, water cannon against Paris protesters
US soldier, 2 Afghan troops killed in Afghanistan
Show More
Mother, boyfriend arrested in 4-year-old boy's death
Video: Man rescued from waters off Fire Island
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Man accused of leaving 21 dogs outside in freezing cold
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
More News