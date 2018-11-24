they shooting at jersey gardens and we all stuck inside stores smh. i’m stuck in footlocker, should’ve been stuck in VS or Burlington — Alondra Gomera (@alondrizzzle) November 24, 2018

Authorities are investigating after a shooting at a New Jersey mall on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.The incident was reported at The Mills at Jersey Gardens mall, located on Kapkowski Road, on Black Friday around 8 p.m.Mayor Chris Bollwage said a male was shot in the wrist between the hallway of Tommy Hilfiger and Marshalls. He said a suspect has not been caught and the victim was not cooperating to help identify the suspect.He said the mall was evacuated, but no one was in danger."The fight started when someone was shot in the wrist, the victim was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Mayor Bollwage said. "Currently police are reviewing footage and going through the surveillance cameras in order to try to identify the person that was there."In the middle of all the chaos, customers fled and left personal belongings behind. The mall now has a designated room for these displaced items, and anyone who needs to collect personal items can ask a concierge on the first floor.Mall employees said they were surprised when all of a sudden they saw chaos break out."Out of nowhere we just saw people running, screaming and begging to be let into the store," one employee said.Another employee said he witnessed families crying as they banged on the doors and begged to be let in.Several shoppers posted on social media about the incident.----------