Mobile screening van makes mammograms more accessible to New Yorkers

The American Cancer Society has set up mobile mammogram screenings across the city. Reporter Lindsay Tuchman has the details.

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- A mobile mammogram van is helping people get screened for breast cancer across New York City.

The van was at West 116 Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard Tuesday in Harlem. The event was organized by the American Cancer Society (ACS), Mount Sinai and the Food Bank of NYC.

The message of the mobile mammography unit is simple: "I Love You, Get Screened."

According to the ACS, breast cancer is the most common cancer in woman, and getting regular mammograms is the most reliable way to detect it early.

"One out of eight women in the United States will get breast cancer. What's important about the mobile van is not only that itis convenient, but you don't need a prescription. Finding a doctor that can give you a prescription can be a barrier for some women," said Dr. Laurie Margolies, director of Breast Imaging for Mount Sinai.

The mobile unit has the same X-ray technology found in a hospital; the van just makes that technology more accessible.

"This is incredible technology. It is the same 3-D mammogram that you will get in most of the Mount Sinai facilities, with the same artificial intelligence used to help the radiologists. That means that not only is the radiologist reading your mammogram, but we also have artificial intelligence giving a second opinion on each mammogram that is done in this van," said Margolies.

Appointments at the mobile unit are designed to be quickly attainable and they offer a walk-in option if needed.

"Sometimes there could be a month, two-month, or even a five-month wait for a screening mammogram. We are here very often, and you might not even need an appointment," said Margolies.

Women at average risk for breast cancer should begin regular screening at 45 and follow up each year until 55.

The next mobile screenings are:

Monday, October 16 at 334 Amsterdam Avenue

Friday, October 27 at 638 Columbus Ave

Monday, October 30th at 754 East 151 Street

Appointments are encouraged.

To schedule your mammogram appointment at one of the mobile testing centers before the end of October call 844-EZ-MAMMO.

