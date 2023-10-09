Animal Care Centers of New York City closed to dog surrenders due to critical capacity

Centers remain open for adoptions and will resume taking in dogs as soon as space opens up.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Animal Care Centers of New York City (ACC) is in crisis.

The shelter system says it can no longer accept dogs because it has run out of room to care for them. Since the system is over capacity, the centers are suspending new dog intakes and focusing on caring for the animals already in the shelters.

Howevever, centers remain open for adoptions and will resume taking in dogs as soon as space opens up. Other resources like veterinary care and pet food and supplies remain available.

ACC encourages those with the means to adopt or foster a dog in the meantime. The shelter system says it is actively looking into solutions so they are able to resume dog intakes as soon as possible.

About three months ago, ACC had a similar issue with cat intakes, but it has since been resolved.

