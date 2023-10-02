Manhattan's first public beachfront opens at Gansevoort Peninsula in Hudson River Park in New York City,

Manhattan's first public beachfront opens at Gansevoort Peninsula in Hudson River Park

MEATPACKING, Manhattan (WABC) -- Manhattan's first public beachfront opened Monday at Gansevoort Peninsula.

Gansevoort Peninsula will serve as a new water access point for kayakers and non-motorized boats.

The 5.5-acre oasis is now the largest stand-alone recreational space within Hudson River Park.

On top of the beachfront, the peninsula will include a sports field, sunning lawn, picnic area and fitness equipment. Plus, a photo exhibit covering the Hudson River Park's 25-year evolution will be on display.

The peninsula is located in the Meatpacking District between Gansevoort and Little West 12 streets. It is said to have stunning views of the Lower Manhattan skyline.

The Hudson River Park Trust opened Gansevoort Peninsula along with Governor Kathy Hochul at noon Monday.

