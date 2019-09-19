Man accused of fatally stabbing teen at Long Island strip mall due in court

Officials said 18-year-old Tyler Flach, of Lido Beach, will appear in court in Hempstead Thursday on murder charges.
He's accused in the death of 16-year-old Kahseen Morris, whose stabbing was recorded and watched by dozens of onlookers at an Oceanside strip mall earlier this week.
Police said the incident, involving as many as 50 teens, appears to have started over a girl. During the scuffle, Morris, a student at Oceanside High School, was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Video of the attack that's been circulating on social media is being used as part of the investigation. Police said many kids decided to take video, rather than help.
Sadly, the victim's family has seen the video too.
"He was a person that would help anyone, and no one helped him," said Keyanna Morris, Kahseen's sister.
Morris' friends and family gathered at the scene of the stabbing for a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember the Oceanside High School student and demand justice.
Morris' family says none of it makes sense.
"It's a hard pill to swallow, sometimes I want to believe it's a bad nightmare," said his aunt, Kameel Gayle.
"He was so happy." 16-year-old Khaseen Morris is remembered by his sister. Morris died after being stabbed during a brawl in Oceanside, Long Island on Monday. Full story: https://t.co/vbKyclmy6I pic.twitter.com/HAcLBJeVwr— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 17, 2019
An investigation is ongoing.
