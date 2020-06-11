Man accused of bringing explosives to Long Island hospital due in court

Off-duty NYPD Detective Salvatore Billigmeier noticed a man in a tactical vest arguing with a Stony Brook University Hospital worker just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday and alerted the university police.
Detective Billigmeier happened to be at the hospital with his father, who was being treated at the hospital.
Robert Roden, 33, was taken into custody due to a suspicious device in his backpack.
While detectives investigated, two floors of the hospital -- including the emergency room -- were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Suffolk County Emergency Service Section Bomb Squad and Canine Unit officers responded to the scene and determined Roden had three explosive devices in his backpack.
No injuries were reported and the emergency room re-opened by 1:30 a.m., just in time for Billigmeier to take his father home.
The NYPD is applauding their detective.
Excellent job by Detective Billigmeier of the 107th Detective Squad for springing into action even when off-duty. Billigmeier was at Stony Brooks University Hospital when he observed an individual arguing with a hospital worker. pic.twitter.com/2sc6bg032e— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 11, 2020
On Wednesday, a search warrant was issued at Roden's home where authorities say multiple explosive devices were found.
Roden was charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd degree, criminal contempt 2nd degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree. Additional charges are pending.
Suffolk County police said they are working with the FBI and the investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube